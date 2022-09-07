LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Historically, September is the peak month for hurricane activity. So far this year it seems to be the case.

Hurricane season started just about on time with the formation of Tropical Storm Alex on June 5th. About a month later Tropical Storm Bonnie developed on July 1st. Shortly after Tropical Storm Colin formed on the 2nd of July.

Named storms so far this season

After Tropical Storm Colin, the tropics went quiet. For the rest of July and all of August, no named storm developed in the tropics. This was the first time in 25 years that August went without a named storm.

Now that we are into September, the tropics have started to heat up.

Two active hurricanes in the Atlantic

On the first day of September, Tropical Storm Danielle formed. A day later, Tropical Storm Danielle strengthened into the first hurricane of the season.

Hurricane Danielle is currently a category 1 hurricane with a maximum wind speed of 80 mph. Hurricane Danielle is expected to lose strength in the next few days and weaken into an area of low pressure.

Hurricane Danielle Track

Hurricane Earl is the second named hurricane of the season. Currently, Earl is south of Bermuda with a maximum wind speed of 85mph. Hurricane Early is expected to strengthen into a major hurricane (Category 3) by Thursday.

Hurricane Earl Track

There are also currently two areas in the tropics that deserve to be watched over the next few days. The first disturbance is west of the Cabo Verde islands. While shower and thunderstorm activity is disorganized, it is expected to form into a tropical depression by Friday.

Areas to watch in the tropics

This disturbance has a 70% chance of development in the next 48 hours and a 70% chance of development in the next 5 days.

Area #1 to watch

The next tropical wave is currently located near the west African coast. This disturbance is expected to move offshore into the eastern Atlantic over the next few days, however, it’s chance of development is not high at this time.

This disturbance has a 0% chance of development in the next 48 hours and a 20% chance of development in the next 5 days.

Area #2 to watch

Current forecasts do not have any of the current hurricanes impacting Arkansas or the US. Stick with the Arkansas Storm Team for continued updates on the tropics throughout hurricane season.