Tropics Continue to be Very Active

The Tropical Atlantic continues to be quite active. Hurricane Sally made landfall Wednesday morning near the Alabama/Florida state line and has been downgraded to a tropical storm, Paulette has transitioned into a strong extratropical storm in the north Atlantic, Hurricane Teddy will continue to strengthen in the central Atlantic as it heads toward Bermuda and Tropical Storm Vicky is expected to weaken into a tropical depression.

The National Hurricane Center is also monitoring several areas of disturbed weather as well. An area of showers and thunderstorms in the southwest Gulf of Mexico has a 70% chance of development over the next 5 days. Low pressure south of the Cape Verde Islands has a 70% chance of development over the next 5 days and a non-tropical area of low pressure northeast of the Azores has a 20% chance of development.