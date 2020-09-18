Tropical Storm Wilfred Forms in the Eastern Atlantic

10 AM, Friday

The last name in the 2020 Atlantic Basin Tropical Cyclone list has now been taken as Tropical Storm Wilfred was named Friday morning. Hurricane season will continue through November. With two and a half months left, the Greek Alphabet will now have to be used. The only other time this has happened was 2005 when there were Hurricanes like Katrina, Rita, and Wilma. While “Hurricane Season” ends November 30, tropical cyclones can and still do form in December and in early into the next year.



Wilfred is forecasted to remain a tropical storm into Sunday. At that time it is forecasted to weaken into a tropical depression.

Meanwhile in the western Gulf of Mexico we are keeping a close eye on Tropical Depression #22.

T.D. 22 is forecasted to become a tropical storm Friday afternoon, and eventually a hurricane Sunday. If T.D. 22 becomes a named tropical storm Friday, it will be Alpha 2020.



This will meander a while in the western Gulf of Mexico, but may make landfall along the Texas coast anywhere from Monday night through Wednesday. No effect to Arkansas’s weather is expected from T.D. 22 until late next week …Friday, 9/26, into the weekend.