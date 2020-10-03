Tropical Storm Gamma forms in the Caribbean Sea

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- On Friday evening, the National Hurricane Center found enough data on an organizing area of activity in the Caribbean Sea for it to be upgraded to Tropical Storm Gamma.

This is the third named storm on the Greek alphabet list and the 24th named storm for the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane season.

The weather pattern that is forecast to evolve over the next few days in the region will help keep Gamma away from the United States.

Gamma is forecast to stay on a NW track through this weekend before turning west and heading into the Bay of Campeche.