Tropical Storm Eta Forms, Tying Record for Most Storms in a Single Season

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Halloween night gave us all another fright when Tropical Storm Eta formed in the Caribbean Sea.

The 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season has now tied the record for most storms in a season. That record sits at 28 storms, set back in 2005.

While this season has the same number storms as the season in 2005, there is one difference in the record books. The name Eta in the Greek alphabet was never given to any storms in the 2005 season. This is the first time we’ve ever had a tropical storm named Eta, coming in 2020.

You’re probably wondering how that is, given both seasons had the same number of storms.

In 2005, there were 27 named storms and one unnamed subtropical storm that was added to the list after the National Hurricane Center completed reanalysis of the storms during the post-season.

Per the 4 p.m. CDT advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Eta has winds of 65 mph and is moving west at 15 mph. Tropical Storm Eta will likely strengthen to Category 1 hurricane status tonight on its approach to Honduras/Nicaragua. This tropical wave is forecast to sit over Central America through much of the week ahead, producing heavy rain leading to flash flooding, strong damaging winds and storm surge in some locations.

At this time, there is no threat to the United States. The Arkansas Storm Team will continue to monitor Eta for changes in forecast strength, path and impacts to other locations later in time. Check back to this page for updates!