Tropical Storm Dorian forms in the Atlantic Ocean

During the day Saturday, a cluster of thunderstorms has organized enough to reach tropical storm status giving birth to our next named system, Dorian.

Over the next five days, it is expected to track northwest, impacting the Lesser and eventually Greater Antillies region.

The forecast weather pattern over this area would allow for further strengthening with the National Hurricane Center expecting it to become a hurricane as it nears Puerto Rico.

Beyond the five day forecast, is there a chance for it to have an impact on the continental United States? Unfortunately, that is impossible to determine this far out in time with any sort of confidence. Saying that doesn’t mean we should disregard the system entirely. Storms with this track in the past have eventually worked their way into the Gulf of Mexico. As of now, it only favors a need to watch.