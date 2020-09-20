Tropical Storm Beta to influence Arkansas weather this week

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- As we head into this new week, we will be watching Tropical Storm Beta which is currently crawling towards the Texas coastline. By Tuesday, it should begin to turn northeast and head towards Arkansas and finally depart the Mid-South by Friday.

While on this journey, it will be influencing Arkansas weather with the most impactfulness taking place Tuesday & Wednesday.

Rainfall will be the only factor we will have to watch with Beta as it will be too weak and the core too far south to produce any wind greater than 10 to 15 mph.

Overall, rainfall amounts will range from 1-3 inches across the state with the current thinking that the greatest amounts will be along and south of I-40. A few localized amounts of 3″ plus is possible.

Will flash flooding be a concern? While the widespread flash flooding risk is very low, localized flash flooding cannot be ruled out and will be monitored especially where rainfall amounts try to exceed the higher end of the range.

