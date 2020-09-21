Tropical Storm Beta Nearing Texas Coast

Tropical Storm Beta is continuing to slowly move northwestward toward the Texas coast. The National Hurricane Center expects the center of Beta to move on shore later tonight. Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph with higher gusts. A storm surge of 2-4 feet is expected along much of the Texas coast with 1-3 feet expected along the coast in Deep South Texas and coastal Louisiana. Additional rainfall totals of 4-6″ of rain is expected with isolated 6-10″ amounts possible in areas near the coast. Beta is expected to weaken into a tropical depression Wednesday while it moves south and east of Arkansas. Rain and isolated thunderstorms are expected to begin moving into Arkansas later tonight and continue into Wednesday with amounts of 2-3″ across west and south Arkansas and 1-2″ northeast possible.