Tropical Storm Beta forms in the Gulf of Mexico

The National Hurricane Center has upgraded Tropical Depression Twenty-Two to Tropical Storm Beta in the western Gulf of Mexico. Beta is expected to gradually strengthen into a hurricane as it moves slowly toward the middle and south Texas coast. Early next week, it will likely begin tracking northeast and possibly bring some rain chances to parts of Arkansas. At this point, impacts are expected to be minimal but those impacts will be highly dependent on the exact track.

The tropics remain rather busy from western Europe with Alpha to the western Gulf of Mexico with Beta…