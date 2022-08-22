LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Wednesday afternoon around 12:30 a tropical funnel was spotted near I-40 near Jennette, AR.

The National Weather Service in Memphis saw it on one of the ARDOT traffic cameras and tweeted it out.

The tropical funnel is located in the far right of the picture. The National Weather Service said there was a report of it touching down.

So what is a tropical funnel?

This funnel was NOT a tornado but instead a “tropical funnel.” Tropical funnels can easily be mistaken for funnel clouds which are associated with tornadoes.

Tropical funnels are typically harmless. They rarely touch down and don’t cause much damage.

Unlike tornadoes, tropical funnels do not have to form within a thunderstorm. They form when the environment is very humid with low amounts of wind.

Tropical funnels are caused by the vertical stretching of vorticity. Vorticity is just the spin in the atmosphere.

As this vorticity is stretched vertically the area of rotation shrinks and the spinning air speeds up. Think of an figure skater doing a spin. They pull in their arms to spin faster.

There haven’t been any reports of damage.

