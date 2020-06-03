Tracking Tropical Storm Cristobal

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. –Wednesday Update– Since the last weekend of May, we’ve been keeping an eye on a disturbance over the Bay of Campeche off the Yucatan Peninsula. A few days later, this disturbance finally organized and strengthened into a tropical storm and was given the next name on the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane list, Cristobal.

Looking ahead to the next couple of days, Cristobal will be wobbling near the Yucatan Peninsula due to there not being sufficient weather pattern support to move it.

By this weekend, there will be support for it to begin making a northward track towards the United States coastline.

Based on the latest forecast guidance, as shown above, Cristobal could make landfall as far west as southeast Texas or as far east as the coast of Mississippi as a tropical storm sometime Sunday night. By Monday and Tuesday of next week, that is when impacts would be felt from Cristobal in Arkansas. Until then, our weekend weather will remain hot, humid, and mostly dry.

Regardless of where it makes landfall within that range mentioned above, it will impact Arkansas but the amount of impact will vary on where the core of the system tracks:

Scenario 1: If the core makes landfall more west and places Arkansas mainly on the east side of the core, we will have more impacts (higher rain totals, severe weather potential higher) from the system.

Scenario 2: If the core makes landfall more east and Arkansas resides mainly on the west side of the core, impacts will be far less (low rainfall amounts, severe weather threat very low). This is what we will be watching very closely because those are two distinct forecasts we could have in the coming days.

As of Wednesday, forecast guidance has held pretty solid with Cristobal tracking north towards Lousiana. Beyond Monday morning, there are still some uncertanties on how it tracks due to another feature over the United States that will impact Cristobal’s movement. Timing will be key.

Right now, our thinking is that the core moves over the western half of Arkansas. If this holds out, rainfall amounts over a two-day span could range from 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts.

This forecast is still evolving and will be adjusted as new data comes in and confidence increases on path for Monday and Tuesday of next week.