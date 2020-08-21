Two Tropical Systems Forecast To Impact The U.S. Next Week

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- At 8 AM CDT Friday, the National Hurricane Center updated its tropical forecast showing two systems that will need to be watched as they churn towards the U.S.

Tropical Storm Laura: As of this morning, the NHC collected enough data which showed that Tropical Depression 13 had strengthened to tropical storm status. This system is forecast to maintain its current northwest movement over the next few days. While doing so, it will be heading into an environment that will allow for gradual strengthening.

Tropical Depression 14: Earlier this morning, a flight reconnaissance crew surveyed this depression and found some strengthening but it still remains below sub-tropical storm status.

The NHC is expecting this system to become a tropical storm sometime today as it moves west towards the Yucatan Peninsula. When it does become a tropical storm, Marco will be its name.

This weekend, T.D. 14 is forecast to move into the Gulf of Mexico and continue to strengthen.

At this time, it is impossible to know how strong either will truly get or the impacts it will have on the U.S. as they will be moving into the Gulf around the same time. Interactions and close proximity to each other will have an impact on both systems and could even be in a negative way.

One thing is for certain, both of these systems need to be watched. The current forecast has both of these systems becoming hurricanes and making landfall as one early next week.

Arkansas weather will be influenced by these systems but impacts appear low at this time.

This is not the first time that we’ve had two tropical cyclones in the Gulf of Mexico at the same time but it has been a few years since it happened.

Only two other times in history have we had two storms of at least tropical storm strengthen in the Gulf of Mexico at the same time. According to records, the first time was September of 1933 and again in June of 1959.