Tracking the tropics: Depression 28 forms over the Caribbean Sea

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- For those who may not know, the Atlantic tropical season begins on June 1 and lasts through November 31st every year. While much of the activity is winding down at this point we can still have systems attempting to form like the one over the Caribbean Sea.

The National Hurricane Center on Saturday listed this system as tropical depression 28. What does that mean? It means they are seeing organization of this system which has the likelihood of reaching tropical storm status.

In fact, the forecast for depression 28 is for it to continue to strengthen and reach tropical storm status within the next 24 hours. If this verifies, we will have Tropical Storm Zeta.

If we do name this storm Zeta, it will the 27th named storm for this season. That is significant because this 2020 Atlantic tropical season would tie with the 2005 season for having the most named storms of a given season since the modern naming system began back in the early 1950s.

The modern naming system is having a list of 21 names available each year for use. If you use up all of the names, the greek alphabet list becomes active.

We have only used the greek alphabet one other time to name tropical systems in the Atlantic and that was back in 2005.

Looking at the image above, you can see this system is forecast to move towards the U.S. making landfall by the middle of the week. While most of the impacts are forecast to stay east of Arkansas it could help enhance our rain potential some.