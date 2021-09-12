Tropical Storm Nicholas is forecast to become a big rainmaker with some impact on Arkansas weather

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Over the weekend, storm organization continued over the Bay of Campeche which prompted the National Hurricane Center to upgrade and name this formation Tropical Storm Nicholas.

It is forecast to ride pretty close to the Texas coastline as it slowly moves north over the next several days. While it is forecast to remain a tropical storm, the slow movement is the big issue. This will cause Nicholas to dump several inches of rain along parts of the Texas and Louisiana coastline this week.

You can see in the image above, so areas in Texas could see in excess of 10″.

ARKANSAS IMPACTS:

As of Sunday evening, data continues to remain in solid agreement that impacts from Nicholas will remain limited for Arkansas through the end of the workweek.

That being said, we will need to monitor Nicholas’ movement once the core resides between Houston, TX and Shreveport, LA by mid-week. Once here, Nicholas is forecast to slow even more and drift east due to the lack of upper-level wind steering. This weak wind steering could cause minor adjustments in the track which would then shift the rain axis.

A shift to the north would mean more rain potential for parts of Arkansas than what is forecast above at this time.

Confidence in this portion of the forecast is low. If a shift in the track were to occur, the impacts wouldn’t be felt until this weekend.

The Arkansas Storm is watching this system closely. We will update this article if any changes occur to the forecast.

Download the Arkansas Storm Team app

To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app as well to get updates anywhere at any time. You can also track Nicholas from our new weather app as well.