Tracking Isaias – Friday Update

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Last night, Isaias (ees-ah-EE-ahs) moved into an area of favorable development over the Dominican Republic. This allowed Isaias to strengthen into a category one hurricane with a sustained wind speed of 80 mph.

As of 2 PM Friday, Hurricane Isaias moved into an area where there is a considerable amount of dry air. Tropical systems do not like dry air. This has caused Isaias to weaken some with sustained wind speeds now at 75 mph and the profile of the hurricane becoming asymmetric.

The latest satellite data and forecast discussion from the National Hurricane Center denotes that there is still vigorous thunderstorm development on the northeast side of the hurricane. While much of the environment that Isaias is moving through is unfavorable for strengthening, there is likely enough energy from the warm surface waters around the Bahamas for it to make its way through here while maintaining some integrity.

Over the weekend, Isaias is projected, as you can see from the image above, to maintain hurricane status while moving along the east side of Florida but likely not make landfall there. However, if you look further, landfall could now be more likely for the Carolinas as well as somewhere along the Northeast Coastline.