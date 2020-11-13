Tropical Storm Iota has formed over the Caribbean

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- On Friday afternoon, the National Hurricane Center upgraded an organizing area of thunderstorm activity to tropical storm status. It was given the name Iota.

This is the 30th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane season and the most named storms of any season since the modern naming system began in 1953. This is also the first time we’ve used Iota on the Greek Alphabet list to name a tropical system.

Over the next few days, Iota is expected to continue moving west, moving over a favored area for rapid intensification. By Monday, Iota is forecast to become a category three hurricane and making landfall on Central America as one.

If you recall, this is the same area that was impacted by Eta a couple of weeks ago.