Tracking Ida: Strengthening continues with major hurricane status expected at landfall

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Friday Update – As of 12 PM, the National Hurricane Center shows that activity continues to organize with Ida near Cuba. There is enough data that shows Ida has achieved hurricane status as well.

Once in the Gulf, Ida is forecast to continue to remain in a favorable development pattern. Before landfall, NHC is forecasting that Ida becomes a major hurricane (cat 3+).

New data has shifted the positioning eastward some which will make landfall now possible anywhere from western Lousiana to just southeast of New Orleans. As we head into the weekend, that vast range will be narrowed down.

One other thing to mention is that an impact on Arkansas weather looks likely at this point but limited. Rain and wind should begin to enter Arkansas by Monday afternoon.

Based on the latest guidance, the core of Ida should track to the east of Arkansas. This means impacts will be less intense for the Natural State. Rain and wind will still occur but amounts will not be as significant if we were to reside to the east of the core like Mississippi and Alabama for example. Wind speeds will range from 30-40 mph in the Arkansas Delta.

Rain-wise, like with any tropical system, there will be a sharp gradient. The highest rainfall amounts will range from 2-4″ in far east and southeast Arkansas to less than an inch of rain expected for the NW 1/2 of the state.

The Arkansas Storm is of course watching this system and the impacts on Arkansas weather. We will be updating this article as new data becomes available.

