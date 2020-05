9 PM Update- As of 9 PM, the tornado watch that covered areas of southwest Arkansas has been allowed to expire. The atmosphere continues to become less favorable for spin-ups as we move more into the nighttime hours but rainfall, heavy at times, will still be possible.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - 5 PM Update- Strong wind gusts and localized flash flooding are the main concerns but a brief spin-up lasting a few minutes cannot be ruled out. That is why a tornado watch has been issued for sections of southwest Arkansas until 9 PM.