Tornado Watch Expanded Into Parts of Central Arkansas Until 2 AM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- 1 AM Update- A tornado watch continues for parts of Western, Central and North Central Arkansas until 2 AM Thursday morning

A tornado watch means that conditions are favorable for storms to develop that could produce a tornado.

THURSDAY AM:

A band of showers and isolated thunderstorms will continue to move into Central Arkansas early Thursday morning. The severe threat will diminish after 2 AM, however an isolated strong storm is still possible along with some heavy rainfall in some spots.

Some severe weather threat continues Thursday, mainly South and East with the potential for an isolated strong wind gust or hail.

THURSDAY:

As we move into Thursday, the cold front should begin to speed up some, allowing for the focus of showers and storms to be mainly over the southeast half of the state.

Heavy rainfall (see below), producing isolated flash flooding will be the main concern as showers and storms move mainly during the day/evening.

While the other threats are much lower, they are not zero. As storms merge with each other brief, strong wind gusts cannot be ruled out, not even a tornado.

RAINFALL:

A slow moving band of rain will move through Central Arkansas during the morning hours, however

An additional 1 to 2 inches is possible with some locally heavier amounts.

TIMING:

By daylight on Thursday, any ongoing activity should be spanning from Texarkana, northeast to Jonesboro. As we move through the day on Thursday, showers and storms will begin to shift southeast and should be out of the state altogether by Friday morning.

While the overall risk for strong to severe storms is low for the next 48 hours, it is not zero. Please make sure to stay weather aware and have a way to receive alerts.

As noted above, heavy rainfall producing flash flooding will be the most likely issue we will see. Keep this in mind and take all flash flooding warnings seriously. If you see a flooded roadway, turn around. Don’t drown.