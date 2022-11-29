LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch until 7 p.m., Tuesday, for two counties in Southeast Arkansas i.e. Ashley and Chicot counties. Along with those two Arkansas counties, the Tornado Watch includes a large portion of Louisiana and Mississippi.
This Tornado Watch is labeled a “Particularly Dangerous Situation” or (PDS). That signifies that if and when tornadoes develop the atmosphere will be able to make them stronger than most tornadoes. On the EF-Scale, they may be EF-2 or greater. An EF-2 tornado has a minimum wind speed of 111 mph. Plus, any tornadoes that develop may be long-tracked tornadoes lasting for several miles rather than a mile or mile and a half like many tornadoes that are EF-0 or EF-1 last.
Please heed any Tornado Warning or Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for an area in which you are this afternoon and evening.
STAY INFORMED:
