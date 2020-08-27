Tornado Watch until 4 p.m. Thursday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- A Tornado Watch has been issued for parts of Central AR, including Pulaski County, and all of Southeast Arkansas until 4 p.m.
A band of thunderstorms moving north on the east side of Laura may produce tornadoes that quickly spin up.
If a Tornado Warning is issued where you are, you will need to move to shelter immediately.
It is advisable to move to a place now, where your shelter will be quickly accessible if and when you need it.
