Tornado Watch until 4 p.m. Thursday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- A Tornado Watch has been issued for parts of Central AR, including Pulaski County, and all of Southeast Arkansas until 4 p.m.

A band of thunderstorms moving north on the east side of Laura may produce tornadoes that quickly spin up.

If a Tornado Warning is issued where you are, you will need to move to shelter immediately.

It is advisable to move to a place now, where your shelter will be quickly accessible if and when you need it.

