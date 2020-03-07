Time Changes Sunday Morning as Daylight Saving Time Begins

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Sunday morning, time will spring forward as Daylight Saving Time (DST) begins!

At 2 a.m. Sunday, the time will advance one hour to 3 a.m. Sunrise and sunset will be about one hour later than the day before.

DST usually starts on the second Sunday in March and ends on the first Sunday in November.

Therefore DST will conclude on November 1, 2020. Clocks will turn back one hour at 2 a.m. to 1 a.m, returning to standard time. Sunrise and sunset will be about one hour earlier than the day before.

Because DST starts and ends during the overnight hours, people are encouraged to change clocks Saturday night before going to bed.

This is also a good time to replace batteries in smoke and carbon monoxide detectors as well as NOAA weather radios.

Almost all states in the USA participate in DST except Arizona and Hawaii. US territories Puerto Rico, Guam and the US Virgin Islands, also do not change from standard time to DST. DST is observed internationally, however, with numerous countries changing time in March and November.

Originally, the purpose for the change of time by one hour was to make better use of daylight and conserve energy.

Over 100 years ago when DST was introduced, energy was being saved as people rely more on natural daylight than artificial light. Nowadays, though, energy conservation is negligible since more people are using technology at all times of the day.

The addition of an hour or loss of an hour of time has differing effects on the body. To read more, click here.