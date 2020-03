Severe Weather is possible Thursday evening across Arkansas. Northwest Arkansas probably has the least chance, but thunderstorms may form on the edge of NWA and Central AR around 5 PM, Thursday. Individual storms should move east as the overall line of storms progresses southeast ahead of a cold front that will pass through the state overnight. Watch the above video to see when those storms may move through different areas of the state.

The Storm Prediction Center gives most of Arkansas a 15% or "Slight" Risk of severe storms. That means there is a 15% chance of a severe weather event happening within 25 miles of any point within the yellow area. There is a 5% chance of a severe weather event happening within 25 miles of any point within the green area. It is a 30% chance for far Northeast Arkansas.

That above forecasted probability for any type of severe weather. These below are the forecasted breakdown for each type: tornado, damaging wind, and large hail.