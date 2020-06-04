Thursday Noon Weather Update

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Thursday 10 AM Update- The mid-morning update from the National Hurricane Center shows that Cristobal has weakened as forecast to a tropical depression while it still churns over the Yucatan Peninsula. This will be temporary as it is forecast to strengthen back to tropical storm status Friday night.

Other than this update to its status, the track at the end of the 5-day range has shifted slightly east as well. This could place Arkansas on the lower rainfall side of things but it is still a little too early for high confidence in this solution just yet.