Thunderstorms, some strong, possible Sunday and Monday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – SUNDAY UPDATE – Today and for the next few days, our weather pattern is forecast to remain unsettled. Rainfall, heavy at times, and thunderstorms, a few strong to severe, will be possible.

The overall severe weather threat does appear very low for Arkansas but it is not zero. Some ingredients, to produce severe storms, will be in place not only for today, Sunday, (top image) but for Monday (image below) as well.

Either day, the main threats would be large hail and or strong wind gusts with any storm that can reach severe status.

There is some concern that parts of eastern Arkansas along the Mississippi River may get upgraded to the slight risk (15%) category for Monday. The threats would not change but only increase in likeliness to occur. That is something we will be watching.

By Tuesday, forecast guidance has really improved in confidence. As discussed in the last few updates in this article, the main threat appeared to be more expectant across Texas and Louisiana. With the confidence much higher, the risk area has been reduced to only the extreme southern areas of south Arkansas along the AR/LA border.

Another update to our forecast is the heavy rainfall potential. Amounts have been ranging from 1 to 4 inches across the state for the last few days but that has been lowered today. Overall, the areas that are expected to see the most rain have not changed, only the amounts.

Data has been consistent over the weekend showing that the series of systems that would give us the shower activity will be a tad more to the south. This will keep the higher moisture content to the south and east of the state.

Even though Arkansas can receive severe weather at any point during the year, March, April, and May are the months when severe weather is most active. With that in mind, it would be a good idea to refresh yourself, along with your family, what your action plan is when severe weather is in your area.