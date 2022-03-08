Little Rock, Ark. – Tuesday – As the National Weather Service conducts surveys of the damage from Sunday afternoon through Monday morning’s storms they are determining whether they damage was caused by tornadoes or severe thunderstorm damaging wind gusts. Three tornadoes have been confirmed. More are to be determined.



Tornado #1: This tornado started four miles NNW of Dover in Pope County at 5:20 p.m., Sunday. It is rated as a high end EF-1 Tornado with a maximum wind of 110 mph. Its path was 600 yards wide and 13.85 miles long. It ended at 5:45 p.m., Sunday, eight miles north of Hector in Pope County. Numerous trees were blown down or snapped along the tornado’s path, and a few homes were damaged.



Tornado #2: This tornado resulted from the same storm that formed the Pope County tornado. This tornado started at 7:19 p.m., Sunday, four miles ESE of Melbourne in Izard County. It is rated as an EF-2 Tornado with a maximum wind speed of 120 mph. Its path was 600 yards wide and 9.73 miles long. It ended at 7:30 p.m., Sunday, three miles NW of Evening Shade in Sharp County. Several structures were damaged, including houses and barns. It was reported that five people suffered injuries in a couple homes from this tornado. Widespread tree damage was also caused by the tornado.

Tornado #3: This tornado started at 2:05 a.m., Monday, five miles WNW of Gillett in Arkansas County. It is rated as an EF-1 Tornado with a maximum wind of 100 mph. Its path was 550 yards wide and 6.99 miles long. It ended at 2:13 a.m., Monday, six miles N of Gillett. Tree damage is the main known result from this tornado. All damage could not be ascertained due to access being limited by a nearby lake and access to private property.



As the National Weather Service continues their survey work additional tornadoes may be confirmed.



The National Weather Service classifies tornadoes using the Enhanced Fujita Scale. It rates tornadoes according to their estimated maximum wind speed. That maximum wind speed is determined by surveying the damage the tornadoes cause.



EF-0 Weak 65-85 mph

EF-1 Weak 86-110 mph

EF-2 Strong 111-135 mph

EF-3 Strong 136-165 mph

EF-4 Violent 166- 200 mph

EF-5 Violent >200 mph