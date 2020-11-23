Thanksgiving Week Weather

MONDAY

High pressure to our east will keep us dry Monday. Another area of low pressure, though, will be quickly approaching from the west. While a warm front is making its way across the Plains and approaching the mid-south, it won’t do much to help our temperatures rise.

Monday afternoon high temperatures are forecast to only reach the mid-50’s under a mostly sunny sky.

TUESDAY – WEDNESDAY

Tuesday will be mostly quiet, weather-wise, until the evening hours. A warm front stretching into the state will be accompanied by southerly winds, pumping in some warmer air and more moisture. Under a mostly cloudy sky, temperatures are forecast to reach the mid-60’s.

Tuesday night through Wednesday morning, a cold front will charge into the state from the west. Scattered showers are expected with a few thunderstorms possible. There is a small threat for severe weather Tuesday night. Click HERE to learn more.

Rain will be exiting the state from west to east Wednesday morning. The front should clear out of Arkansas by noon Wednesday, leaving only some upper level clouds behind for the afternoon.

Temperatures Wednesday will be warmest in the morning (mid-60’s), falling with the arrival of colder air throughout the afternoon.

THURSDAY

Thanksgiving Day is shaping up to be one of the best weather days of the week! Drier and cooler air will be in place across the state following a cold front from earlier in the week. The day will start with temperatures in the mid-upper 30’s. Under a mostly sunny sky, temperatures are forecast to reach the mid-60’s in central Arkansas!

FRIDAY

Another rain-making system will be developing across southwest on Friday in the form of a low pressure system. Moisture is expected to flow in across the southeast, resulting in the chance for isolated to scattered showers. The track of this low will depend on how much rain we get in Arkansas.

For now, the Arkansas Storm Team is calling for isolated showers Friday with high temperatures in the mid-60’s. Rain chances will likely linger into the weekend, as well.