Traveling for Thanksgiving? Wednesday’s the better day. Rainy & chilly Thursday.

Thanksgiving week starts off sunny & dry, but Thursday will be a rainy one.

We’ll be in the upper 50s and low 60s Monday through Wednesday. Chilly temps in the 50s for Thanksgiving into the weekend.



Weather should be fine for traveling Wednesday. A cold front approaches Arkansas from the northwest late Wednesday, bringing rain and thunderstorms Wednesday night for NWA and overnight for the rest of the state.

Showers and storms continue into Thanksgiving morning and afternoon. Rain should clear out of Arkansas by Thursday evening.

Cooler temperatures settle in behind the front with morning lows near freezing Black Friday morning.

Friday into the weekend will be sunny & dry with mornings staying in the 30s and afternoons in the 50s.

The Arkansas Storm Team will be tracking the latest with the showers & storms late Wednesday night into Thanksgiving. Find the latest updates online or on all social media platforms with the hashtag #ARStormTeam.