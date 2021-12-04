Sunday night storms: Here’s what you need to know

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- SATURDAY EVENING UPDATE– A cold front will approach from the northwest late Sunday night. Along the front, there will be a line of rain and thunderstorms.

While the majority of the storms along the cold front will not be severe there will be the potential for a few.

A severe thunderstorm is possible across the entire state, but the yellow shaded area is where a severe storm is most likely.

Storms will enter northwestern Arkansas around 10 PM Sunday night. Central parts of the state will start to see storms after 2 AM with south and eastern Arkansas after 4 AM.

The risk for Sunday night is mainly for damaging wind gusts up to 60 MPH. There is also a risk for an isolated, brief weak tornado. Damaging hail and flash flooding are least likely.

Behind the cold front, the rain will be coming to an end with chilly and breezy weather filing into the state.

As far as the Monday morning commute is concerned, rainfall should be south of the metro before 7 AM but there will be some rainfall activity still ongoing across southeast Arkansas through mid-morning.

