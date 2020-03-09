There will be an unsettled weather pattern through the week across Arkansas with multiple upper-level disturbances moving in from the west/southwest and occasional surface areas of low pressure and associated cold fronts moving into Arkansas.
One such area of low pressure and cold front will push into far North Arkansas Wednesday. With surface temperatures in the low to mid-70s ample instability for strong to severe storms will be present Wednesday afternoon. However, low-level moisture content will not be very high as dewpoint values will be in the 50s as opposed to the 60s or even low 70s. The lack of a very humid lower level will limit the severe weather chance Wednesday.
That all being said, the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, OK, is forecasting a marginal risk for severe storms for most of Arkansas Wednesday. That is a 5% probability of severe weather occurring within 25 miles of any point shaded in green. Marginally severe hail and some damaging wind gusts of 58 mph will be the concerns.
Stay Weather Aware by watching our most recent WebCast.
Strong to severe storms possible Wednesday, March 11
