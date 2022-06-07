TUESDAY AFTERNOON UPDATE: Strong to severe storms will be possible throughout the afternoon hours in central Arkansas. A complex of storms developed in Kansas overnight. Storms also developed in Oklahoma early this morning. This activity is moving into Arkansas this afternoon. The storms in Oklahoma have been severe, with a history of damaging wind gusts up to 75 mph, large hail, and locally heavy rain.

These storms are expected to move into Arkansas this afternoon. Some new storm development will also be possible. A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect now through 2 p.m. this evening for central and south western Arkansas.

Central Arkansas is under a slight risk (2/5) for strong to severe storms today. Much of the rest of Arkansas remains under a Marginal risk (1/5).

The main threat with these storms will be damaging wind gusts. Isolated wind gusts up to 80 mph can not be ruled out with the strongest storms. These storms also have some locally heavy rainfall. Localized flooding will also be a possibility, as well as large hail. The tornado risk remains very low with these storms.