LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – After what was a beautiful spring weekend, we are already tracking our next chance for severe weather. A storm system will bring heavy rain and thunderstorms to Arkansas Monday night into Tuesday morning. The concern for severe weather is only in Southern Arkansas.

LOCATION: The Storm Prediction Center has locations south of Pine Bluff/Arkadelphia in a marginal and slight risk for severe storms (the lowest two of five levels for severe weather). There is a higher risk for severe weather in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. Little Rock is not expected to see severe weather.

Storm Prediction Center severe weather outlook.

TIMING: Non-severe rain and storms will move in as early as Monday morning for parts of Northern Arkansas. Central and Southern parts of the state should stay dry most of Monday. The risk for severe weather in our area isn’t until after 10 PM Monday night. The window of severe weather in Southern Arkansas will be from 10 PM Monday until 6 AM Tuesday. Below is the hour-by-hour forecast.

RISKS: There is a low risk for damaging winds, damaging hail, and tornadoes for locations south of Pine Bluff/Arkadelphia. The bigger concerns are forecasted to stay south of Arkansas.

Risks are for Southern Arkansas.

Stay with the Arkansas Storm Team for the latest information concerning this mid-week severe event.

