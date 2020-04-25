Strong/Severe storms possible Tuesday, April 28th, 2020

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Once again, Arkansas will be in the path of a weather system that will bring a chance for strong to severe thunderstorms to the state.

On Tuesday, April 28th, 2020, a low-pressure system will be moving quickly from the high plains towards Arkansas. As a cold front associated with this system begins to move into the state, showers and thunderstorms will develop. Given the environment that is expected severe weather is possible.

We are still several days out from this feature impacting the state. This far out, we can only see a pattern that is favorable for producing severe weather. Beyond that, timing, specific threats, whether or not severe thunderstorms will be widespread or isolated cannot be determined with high confidence.

As more data comes in, we will be updating this article. Please make sure to check back for updates.

Watch the latest forecast video, HERE.