Strong/severe storms possible Friday, April 24th, 2020

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Thursday Morning Update – There will be a fast-moving low-pressure system coming down from the high plains on Friday. As it arrives in Arkansas, there will be enough upper-level support to help produce a few strong to severe storms across Arkansas.

Given that there will be very little time for rich moisture to recharge back into the state from the Gulf of Mexico, this will help limit the overall chances of widespread severe weather and tornado threat.

Hail and wind will be the primary issues with any thunderstorm that becomes strong to severe. Isolated flash flooding cannot be ruled out.

Timing-wise, we should see showers and thunderstorms begin to develop near NW Arkansas after 5 PM and begin moving into the state shortly after. It should exit the state in SE Arkansas a little after midnight.

The overall severe risk is low but not zero. We will be monitoring this system for you.

Please make sure to check back to this page for additional updates and also catch the latest forecast video update HERE.