After a work week full of sunny weather, the forecast shifts to rainy this weekend. A few showers are possible Saturday afternoon and evening, although coverage overall stays limited.



Rain ramps up Sunday afternoon with storms more likely Sunday night and overnight into Monday morning. It is a big race weekend for the Little Rock Marathon.

Race forecast Saturday morning

Runners for the 5K & 10K should dodge raindrops for the most part Saturday morning.

Marathon runners will run into some rain toward the end of the 26.2 miles Sunday afternoon. Showers are more likely Sunday by noon onward.

Race forecast Sunday morning

Temperatures have ranged nearly 20 degrees above average this week (Little Rock’s average high temp is 59°F). A cold front will move through Arkansas overnight into early Monday morning. This has the setup to produce some strong storms starting late Sunday night through early Monday. Temperatures drop to the 50s for afternoons by Tuesday next week.

Central & north Arkansas will likely see 1-2″ of rain from Saturday through Monday morning, with most accumulating Sunday night & overnight.

Arkansas Storm Team is tracking this potential closely and will provide more details on timing and impacts as we get closer to Sunday.