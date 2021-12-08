Storms, a few strong to severe, possible Friday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- On Friday, a complex weather pattern will be set up across the Central U.S. bringing not only the chance for rain but storms as well to Arkansas. A few of those storms could be strong to severe.

At this time, the overall risk does appear low but not zero. This will certainly need to be watched over the next day or so as new data arrives to see if adjustments will be made.

THREATS: The main concern with any strong to severe storm that forms Friday will be wind gusts up to 60 MPH. While the risk will be lower but not zero, isolated large hail and perhaps a tornado or two cannot be ruled out either.

TIMING: Showers will have the chance to develop during the day on Friday with the possibility of a few storms. The window for any severe weather looks to be Friday afternoon through late evening close to midnight at this time.

