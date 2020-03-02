Stay Weather Aware: Severe Weather Outlook for Monday, March2

There is a marginal to slight risk of severe storms Monday night in Arkansas. Meteorologist Pat Walker breaks down the timing of those storms and what we can expect from those storms in this video:

In summary, the mode of severe weather that is most likely tonight is large hail ( > 1″ in diameter), and parts of NE Arkansas do have a chance of getting hail larger than 2″ in diameter.



Storms may start in North Central AR 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. and then move east into NE AR and exit NEA by 10:00 p.m. This first group of storms has the highest potential to produce severe weather. It is these storms that may produce very large hail and possible a couple tornadoes.



Another group of storms may form in the southwestern quarter of the state around 8:00 – 9:00 p.m., and move east through the southern half of the state until 1:00 – 2:00 a.m. , Tuesday. This second batch of storms could affect Central AR 8:00 – 10:00 p.m.