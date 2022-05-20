The sunny streak comes to an end this weekend as a strong cold front moves through Arkansas Saturday. Ahead and along this front, we expect showers and storms to develop.

Strongest storms will develop along the cold front late Saturday night for central Arkansas. Exact timing depends on how quickly the front moves through.

The strongest storms will be late afternoon and early evening for north and northwest Arkansas. Storms enhance for central Arkansas, including Little Rock, Saturday night closer to 10pm and continue overnight.

Storm Prediction Center has much of Arkansas under a slight (yellow) risk. On a scale of 1 to 5, 1 the lowest and 5 the highest, slight is a 2/5.

The biggest threats with any severe storms developing Saturday into Sunday are damaging wind up to 60mph and large hail. Isolated flash flooding could also occur with some of the stronger storms passing through. The tornado threat is very low.

Temperatures are going to cool down significantly behind the cold front with high temps dropping to the 70s and mornings closer to 60°F. Sunday and Monday will also be drier with lower humidity.

MORE STORMS NEXT WEEK: While we will see a little reprieve from the rain later Sunday & Monday, heavier rain and storms are back Tuesday/Wednesday. Some of those storms could be strong to severe as well, so Arkansas Storm Team will be watching this potential closely and update accordingly. Either way, you’ll need an umbrella if voting on Tuesday for the primary election in Arkansas.