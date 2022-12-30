FRIDAY UPDATE: We close out 2022 on a high note, with sunshine and temperatures well above average in the 60s. New Year’s Eve & New Year’s Day will stay dry, but the weather shifts for the first Monday of 2023.

A strong storm system approaches Arkansas from the west Monday, with rain and storms ramping up ahead of it.

IMPACTS: Gusty wind, hail and a few tornadoes are possible in Arkansas. There is also potential for some flooding, as these storms will produce heavy rain. Our ground is fairly saturated, as we’ve picked up over 5½” of rain for the month of December in Little Rock, which is a little above average.

The highest risk for severe storms is for central & south Arkansas including: Little Rock, Conway, Cabot, Searcy, Benton, Bryant, Jacksonville, Hot Springs, Pine Bluff, Stuttgart, DeWitt, Arkadelphia, Texarkana & El Dorado.

Little Rock could see another 1-2″ from this storm system Monday into early Tuesday morning.

GET AHEAD OF THE STORMS: Heavy rain could lead to some flooding, especially in low lying or poor drainage areas in cities. Creeks, rivers & streams could also see some flooding along their banks. While we cannot control the weather, clearing out storm drains & taking care of any leaves in yards/neighborhood streets will help keep water flowing into storm drains, and deter ponding on roads. Make sure phones are charged before Monday afternoon to receive weather alerts. Some wind could be strong enough to knock over power lines. Take pets out earlier in the day to avoid them coming in contact with the storms, and if they are sensitive to thunder, know it will likely be loud at times Monday evening through the late nighttime hours.

TIMING: The strongest storm could move through central Arkansas Monday evening and into the overnight hours. Storms should clear east of Little Rock by or before sunrise Tuesday, January 3. Since Monday is still a few days away, this timing will alter some. Stay with the Arkansas Storm Team for updates here and on-air.

Alex Libby, Carmen Rose, Joel Young, Julianna Cullen, Keith Monahan, Pat Walker