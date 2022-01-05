Some areas of the state are forecast to see wintry weather Thursday, Jan. 6th

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- WEDNESDAY UPDATE– On Thursday, January 6th, 2022, we will be keeping an eye on two features that will help bring a chance to see some wintry weather across parts of Arkansas.

Based on the latest data, the magenta and white shaded areas are where some winter precipitation could be observed and even accumulate.

It is important to understand that while you may find yourself highlighted under one of the colors from the map above, it does not guarantee that everyone highlighted sees what is forecast or even accumulation for that matter.

This map highlights, based on temperature and moisture availability, what is most likely to fall if precipitation is observed.

A light glazing of sleet/ice on some elevated surfaces cannot be ruled out where a wintry mix falls with some light snow accumulation being possible for the area shaded in white.

Outside of the N 1/2 of the state, any accumulation will be limited with minimal road impacts.

This is not a bread and milk weather event. The odds of schools doing virtual at-home learning or closing on Thursday due to weather are very low.

This will be a fast-moving system. Activity should get started just before sunrise then push east of the state by early afternoon with a mostly sunny sky returning.

Be sure to check back for updates this week as adjustments are made to the forecast.

