LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – After a very dry July, rain has finally made its way back to its natural state in August. While portions of the state still remain below average or in some kind of drought conditions, at least an inch of rain has fallen across the state.

There have been some heavy totals across much of southern Arkansas. El Dorado has already surpassed 7 inches for the month, with over 6 collected in Texarkana.

August monthly rainfall so far.

If you’re looking for more rain, you’re in luck. The Climate Prediction Center has all of Arkansas highlighted in the above-average precipitation section for the extended forecast. This map shows the CPC expects the natural state to see above-average rainfall totals for the first week of September.

Climate Prediction Center 8-14 day precipitation outlook.

In the immediate forecast, more rainfall also looks likely for the state. While the totals will not be very high, a few hundredths of an inch to a half an inch look likely for much of the state. A few isolated areas of an inch or greater can not be ruled out.

Rainfall forecast for the next 5 days.

Another benefit of precipitation chances will be their impact on temperatures. The Climate Prediction Center expects Arkansas to see near-normal temperatures for the first week of September. Average high temperatures in central Arkansas for the first week of September are around 89°-88°.