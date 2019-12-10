Snow Possible Tuesday Afternoon in SE Arkansas

The precipitation in Central Arkansas didn’t amount to much. The Little Rock Metro had mainly rain with a few bursts of sleet here and there, but thankfully, temperatures were above freezing.



Here are rainfall totals through 1 PM, Tuesday.

The bulk of the rain has been in South Arkansas and will eventually taper off through the rest of Tuesday in South and SE Arkansas. With some of the rain changing over to snow, SE Arkansas may get a half inch on grassy and elevated surfaces.

Watch the MidDay Webcast below to see when all the rain and snow move out of the state and what’s in store for Tuesday night and the rest of the week.

You can always find our latest forecast at http://kark.com/weather.