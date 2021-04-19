Snow possible in far north/northwest Arkansas Tuesday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A strong cold front charging into the Natural State Tuesday will provide the potential for rain to transition to frozen precipitation in north and northwest Arkansas.

Cold air closely following the front will likely overlap some moisture along the front, giving way to the chance for snowfall to occur. This is especially true for elevated locations where temperatures will be even colder than the surface/ground temperatures.

Very little accumulation is likely. At most, one inch may accumulate across far north and northwest Arkansas. It is likely that whatever falls, though, will melt shortly after.

If you see any frozen precipitation where you are, be sure to use the #ARStormTeam on social media to share your reports with our meteorologists.