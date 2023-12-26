A little winter weather is possible for parts of north Arkansas for the last week of the year. While central Arkansas remains dry, some could see a little snow over northwest and north central Arkansas Tuesday night through Thursday.

Higher elevations of the Ozarks and Boston Mountains have the best chance for a snow dusting, but no travel impacts are anticipated at this time.

Even far northeast Arkansas has a shot for some flurries Thursday night through early Friday morning. Cities like Cherokee Village, Cave City & Pocahontas have a shot for a little snow. Batesville, Paragould and Jonesboro could also see some light cold rain mixed with a few flurries. No travel impacts are expected.

The rest of Arkansas remains dry and cold the remainder of the year. A strong low pressure storm system and cold front brought winter weather across the Plains Christmas and the day after. Rain, wind and colder weather ushered in for Arkansas over the holiday weekend.

Snapshot of weather across the Nation from Tuesday, December 26, 2023.

The cold and dry weather during the work week with be reinforced with a second front New Year’s Eve. Temperatures will be cold to start 2024.

Forecast temperatures across much of the United States will be freezing and sub-freezing the morning of January 2, 2024.

While temperatures are favorable for snow, the other key ingredient we need is moisture. For those hoping for a winter wonderland, the forecast is not promising as Arkansas, overall, lacks moisture for significant snow production. This is at least the case for the very end of 2023 and start of 2024. There is still plenty of winter left, and February (on average) is when Little Rock receives the most snow. For the latest on the forecast follow the Arkansas Storm Team.