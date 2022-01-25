Snow again Wednesday night? Chances are slim

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Colder weather has returned this week. On Wednesday evening there will be a weak disturbance moving through Arkansas. Based on the latest data, there might be a small amount of moisture to work with but don’t get your hopes up.

While some moisture may exist as this disturbance swings across the state, there is a considerable about of dry air that it will have to fight with.

Snow does not like dry air. As snow falls in a layer of dry air, it evaporates. That is what is expected to happen.

At this time, we cannot rule out some flurries trying to overcome the thick layer of dry air and make it to the surface but accumulation of any concern is highly unlikely. Best case scenario, a dusting here and there across the high elevations of the Ozarks.

This disturbance will be out of Arkansas before sunrise Thursday morning.

Download the Arkansas Storm Team app

To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.

To watch the latest video updates from the Arkansas Storm Team, you can check them out here.

KARK WEATHER

FOX16 WEATHER

Arkansas Storm Team is a collaboration of two stations to bring you the largest weather team in the state when covering Arkansas weather.