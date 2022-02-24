LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Now that our two-day messy winter storm is out of here, we are starting to see dozens of storm reports from across the state!

With this storm, there was a layer of warm air above the surface that prevented most locations from seeing snow. The elevated warm air melted the snowflakes and the cold dense air near the surface refroze it into sleet and freezing rain.

SLEET TOTALS: The layer of cold air near the surface was much thicker for the northern half of the state. The thicker cold layer allowed the raindrops to freeze into ice pellets (sleet). Locations north of I-40 saw the highest sleet totals!

Sleet totals from Wednesday and Thursday.

FREEZING RAIN TOTALS: The layer of cold air was not so thick south of I-40. This didn’t allow the raindrops to completely freeze into ice pellets. Instead, the supercooled raindrops freeze on contact with surfaces that are below freezing. This caused a glaze of ice to form across much of Central Arkansas.

Freezing rain totals from Wednesday and Thursday.

Locations with higher freezing rain totals saw the majority of power outages. The glaze of ice becomes too heavy for trees and powerlines and causes power issues. At some points Thursday there were more than 40,000 customers in Arkansas without power. Click here for the latest power outages.

