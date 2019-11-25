Severe Weather Potential Tuesday, November 26

Six Hundred Sixty-Four Days - that's how far back you would have to go to find a temperature colder than the one Little Rock Wednesday morning, November 13. While Winter 2019/20 hasn't officially started, the 17° reading Wednesday morning is colder than any temperature Little Rock had in the Winter of 2018/19. It was in the Winter of 2017/18, 664 Days ago, on January 18, 2018 when it was 12° in Little Rock.

Here are couple more factoids about this cold temperature:*The 17° low temperature Wednesday morning broke the record low for 20° set in 1986. *The 17° temperature in Little Rock is the third coldest temperature on record in November in Little Rock. The #1 & #2 coldest days both had snow on the ground and were more than 120 years ago. (1) 10° 11/18/1880, (2) 12° 11/19/1880.

Here are the other record low temperatures set Wednesday morning:North Little Rock broke its record of 19° set in 1986 with a low of 18°. Conway broke its record of 18° set in 1911 with a low of 16°. Fordyce broke its record of 20° set in 1911 with a low of 16°. El Dorado broke its record of 23° set in 1907 with a low of 18°.Texarkana broke its record of 27° set in 1986 with a low of 18°. Blakely Mountain Dam broke its record of 20° set in 1987 with a low of 16°. Malvern broke its record of 20° set in 1907 with a low of 16°. Monticello broke its record of 24° set in 1986 with a low of 16°. Russellville broke its record of 18° set in 1986 with a low of 16°. Camden broke its record of 18° set in 1907 with a low of 17°. Hot Springs Airport broke its record of 21° set in 1986 with a low of 17°. Star City broke its record of 21° set in 1986 with a low of 17°. Rohwer broke its record of 25° set in 1986 with a low of 18°. Stuttgart broke its record of 25° set in 2013 with a low of 19°. And this is now Stuttgart's All-Time Record Low Temperature in November.Sparkman broke its record of 23° set in 1963 with a low of 20°. Hardy broke its record of 18° set in 2013 with a low of 10°. And this ties Hardy's All-Time Record Low Temperature in November.Mammonth Spring broke its record of 12° set in 1986 with a low of 11°. Batesville Airport broke its record of 21° set in 2013 with a low of 13°. Clarksville broke its record of 22° set in 2018 with a low of 13°. And this is now Clarksville's All-Time Record Low Temperature in November. Mena broke its record of 16° set in 1907 with a low of 13°. And this ties Mena's All-Time Record Low Temperature in November. Murfreesboro broke its record of 20° set in 1982 with a low of 13°. Alum Fork broke its record of 18° set in 1986 with a low of 14°. Cabot broke its record of 18° set in 1986 with a low of 14°. Little Rock AFB broke its record of 20° set in 2013 with a low of 14°. And this ties LRAFB's All-Time Record Low Temperature in November. Mount Ida broke its record of 17° set in 1920 with a low of 15°. Sheridan broke its record of 20° set in 1950 with a low of 15°. Searcy broke its record of 17° set in 1986 with a low of 15°. Waldron broke its record of 17° set in 1986 with a low of 15°.

Pine Bluff tied its record of 19° set in 1907.Beedeville tied its record of 18° set in 1986. Dardanelle tied its record of 18° set in 1986. Lead Hill tied its record of 11° set in 1986. Calico Rock tied its record of 12° set in 1986. Greers Ferry tied its record of 14° set in 1986.