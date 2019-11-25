Severe Weather Potential Tuesday, November 26

Breaking News
After clouds increase Monday night and much of Arkansas experiences some showers Tuesday morning, some stronger to severe thunderstorms will be possible late Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday night ahead of a strong cold front.

Tuesday will be breezy and warm with temperatures reaching around 70° Tuesday afternoon. This will provide some instability as a cold front approaches overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

If severe storms do occur, damaging wind will be the main threat. Secondly, there will be a possibility of a few tornadoes. The threat for large hail will be marginal.

