Severe Weather Potential Thursday, March 19

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A warm front lift through Arkansas Tuesday night and that will usher warmer temps into Arkansas Wednesday and Thursday. Upper-level disturbances will continue to traverse the state southwest to northeast through Friday.

With the warmer low-level temps Wednesday and Thursday instability will increase, and both days will experience some thunderstorms and not just showers. The instability will not be very high, but when an upper-trough swings through Thursday evening, the wind shear will increase. Severe weather most often requires a balance of instability and shear.

With the bump in both of those values Thursday, the Storm Prediction Center has forecasted a 15% (Slight Risk) for severe weather for most of Arkansas (yellow shading) and a 5% (Marginal Risk) for the remaining ares of the state (green shading).

A cold front will pass Friday morning and will sweep away the dynamics required for severe weather.

