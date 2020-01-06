Severe Weather Potential Friday, January 10

After a quiet first half of the week, the weather will get more active for the second half of the week. An approaching storm system will draw in warm and moist air from the gulf of Mexico starting Thursday. That will lead to showers and possibly a few thunderstorms Thursday, but we’re not expecting to have a real chance of severe weather until Friday.

The Storm Prediction Center has outlined a 15% (Slight Risk) probability of severe weather for most of the state for Friday and Friday night. It has also outlined a 30% (Enhanced Risk) probability of severe weather for most of South Arkansas. Nothing is totally clear as to what modes of severe weather we will have and the exact timing of those modes. We are only getting the beginning signals that there will be severe weather. Stay Weather Aware by checking the forecast each day through the week as the details will become clearer.



One thing that is clear is we do expect a large amount of rain Friday and Friday night. In Central Arkansas we can expect anywhere from two to four inches of rain. And in North Central and Northeast Arkansas some spots of five inches or more will be possible.

Here is our latest Webcast explaining the weeks’s forecast including what’s coming at the end of our week.