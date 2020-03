LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - WEDNESDAY 8 PM UPDATE- A cold front is still set to move through the state on Thursday. There will be some ingredients on hand for thunderstorms to tap into to become strong to severe over a large part of the state.

When it comes to timing, there will be two different times we could see some strong to severe storms. The first time would be in the morning hours around sunrise. The second wave is more conditional for the state. Based on the latest guidance, widespread rainfall early in the day may lead to lower chances of strong to severe thunderstorms later Thursday afternoon and evening--that would be a good thing. If rainfall coverage is less than expected or there is a period of breaks in the overcast and the second wave can form, then there would be enough fuel in the atmosphere for thunderstorms to tap into.